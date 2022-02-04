A detailed look at the 2022 Olympics gold, silver, and bronze medals

The medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics pay homage to the 2008 Summer Olympics, which were also in Beijing.

The medals that athletes will receive at the 2022 Winter Olympics were designed with several factors in mind: Honoring ancient Chinese culture, showcasing Beijing as the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics, and revealing the theme of unity.

“Tong Xin,” the name for the medals, translates to “together as one.” The design — five rings and a center with the Olympic logo — was inspired by Chinese jade concentric circle pendants. Jade is considered one of the most precious stones in China, dating back to ancient civilization when it was used to make tools, ornaments, utensils and even instruments.

View social media post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CVhkrChsIiT/

Traditional Chinese patterns also inspired the shallow carved designs on the rings. Ice, snow and cloud patterns surround the engraving, “XXIV Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.”

Ad

On the reverse side is the full Chinese name of the Winter Olympics engraved and surrounded by celestial patterns with “Beijing 2022” in the middle. The name of the event is on the bottom.

The medals also have red and gold ribbons, symbolizing Lunar New Year and China’s national color.