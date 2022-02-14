USA's Megan Nick lands surprise aerials bronze, Xu wins gold

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA - FEBRUARY 14: Bronze medalist Megan Nick of Team United States poses during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Aerials Final flower ceremony on Day 10 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on February 14, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

American Megan Nick was the only women's aerials finalist not performing a triple backflip on their last jump Monday, but the 25-year-old executed hers flawlessly to claim bronze in her Olympic debut at the 2022 Winter Games.

Under the lights in frigid, minus-11 degrees Fahrenheit weather, Nick stuck a back full-double full in Final 1 for a 95.17, advancing as the fifth-best qualifier, then nailed the same jump in the super-final with a clean, square exit to score a 93.76.

Three of the six finalists had poor landings, and Nick – accomplishing the best of what she and her degree of difficulty were capable of – ultimately put forward enough to come away with a podium spot.

China's Xu Mengtao captured gold, the first in women's aerials for China. The 2014 Olympic silver medalist and 2013 world champion known as "Taotao" entered as the No. 1 women's aerialist in the world.

Nick's teammate Ashley Caldwell, the world champion in 2017 and runner-up in 2021, put down the two highest-scoring jumps of F1 with a back lay-full-full – triple-twisting triple backflip – for 103.92 and 105.60. But she went huge in F2 and slapped back on her landing to take fourth, and promptly congratulated her competitors.

"Taotao has been pushing triples for longer than I have, and I respect her wholeheartedly," Caldwell said. "For her to win the gold medal in her own country is an incredible accomplishment and it brought tears to my eyes just as much as sadness did."

Competing in her fourth Games, Caldwell was a member of the U.S. trio – together with Chris Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld – that claimed a stunning gold last week in mixed team aerials. She was the youngest U.S. Olympian at the 2010 Vancouver Games, placing 10th, retook 10th in 2014 and then finished 17th in 2018.

"I have a lot of emotions right now. Mostly I feel like there is a lot of relief," she said. "The Olympics is incredibly stressful and we put a lot of heart in to what we do. I gave it my all, and it didn’t work."

Belarusian Hanna Huskova, entering as the defending gold medalist, delivered under pressure with a 107.95 for silver, while reigning world champion Laura Peel of Australia went to aggressive on her takeoff and had a bad landing, finishing in fifth.

"I'm very happy with all my jumps but in the super final," Huskova said. "I went for a more difficult jump, and I'm happy I could land it very well … I have two medals now but my new plan for the future is to get another gold at Milano Cortina 2026."

Nick's bronze is the first U.S. medal in women's aerials in 24 years; Nikki Stone last earned hardware, a gold, at the 1998 Nagano Olympics. Nick and Stone are the only two Americans to bring home a medal in the event.