Marte Olsbu Roeiseland reveals the secret to her success at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Marte Olsbu Roeiseland is no stranger to the Olympic spotlight.

She left the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang with two silver medals from the 7.5km sprint and mixed relay and was among the top five finishers in all her events. Roeiseland pulled from her prior Olympic and World Cup experience to aid her in earning three gold and one bronze medal in the 4x6km relay, 7.5km sprint and 10km pursuit at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

After winning gold in the women's 10km pursuit on Sunday, the World Cup runner up said the secret to her success was the preparation she put in before the Games began and her ability to dissipate the pressure of the Olympics when she races.

"Every medal is special,” She said. “I'm just trying to be right here and right now and be present. Right now I'm just enjoying this moment."

Roeiseland had been looking forward to the 2022 Games after she left PyeongChang without gold. An integral part of her preparation has been the continuous support and advice her coaches have given her. Before the start of the pursuit, her shooting coach told her that this opportunity was a once in a lifetime experience and it reminded her to have fun and enjoy the moment.

As a biathlete who leads from the front, having fun and enjoying the moment is hard when Roeiseland often competes with no one else in sight. Some of the other athletes even said the sprint race was “boring” to them because Roeiseland won by such a large margin. Roeiseland had to shoot slowly to secure her 30 second lead after failing to find rhythm on the trigger. Shooting slowly paid off in the end and she missed no targets in both the prone and standing stage.

"I really focused on every shot. It's good to know you can hit all the targets if you don't feel so good in the shooting range, but you just have to work them down."

Roeiseland’s fifth chance to win Olympic hardware takes shape in the women’s 4x6km relay starting on Feb. 16 at 2:45 a.m. ET.