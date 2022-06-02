🔒 Relive the Red Wings 1997 Stanley Cup win with this WDIV archive footage

10 Jun 1997: Center Steve Yzerman of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates with the Stanley Cup during the Victory Parade in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT – We’re marking 25 years since the Detroit Red Wings broke their decades-long Stanley Cup drought and brought the cup home back in 1997.

To celebrate, we dug up some old WDIV coverage from the big win, including our on-air coverage from the night they clinched the cup, the massive victory parade in Downtown Detroit, player interviews and in-depth specials from the summer of champions. All of this is available to WDIV Insiders.

Watch live WDIV coverage from the night the Wings won the Cup:

WDIV coverage from the night the Detroit Red Wings won Lord Stanley in 1997.

Watch WDIV’s “The Cup Comes Home” special below:

The Cup Comes Home follows the Red Wings 1997 journey to winning the Stanley Cup. This full cut includes commercials, which are fun.

Watch raw WDIV footage from the 1997 victory parade below:

WDIV coverage from the massive victory parade in Detroit after the Red Wings won the Stanley Cup in 1997.

Watch WDIV locker room footage from the night the Wings won:

Look back at this WDIV footage inside the Red Wings locker room after they won the Cup in 1997.

Watch WDIV’s special when the Russian 5 took the Cup to Russia: