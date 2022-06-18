Tigers drop 14 runs on Rangers in Greene’s debut, snapping 6 game losing streak

DETROIT, MI - JUNE 18: Riley Greene #31 of the Detroit Tigers rounds first base after getting his first Major League hit, a single, during the second inning of a game against the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park on June 18, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan. The Tigers are wearing uniform from the Negro League Detroit Stars. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers snapped their six game losing streak on Saturday with a runaway win against the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park.

The Tigers scored 14 runs on 19 hits in the game, an offensive breakout that seemed unthinkable this season given the Tigers dormant offensive stats. But maybe it was the effect of a highly anticipated big league debut.

The No. 2 ranked prospect in all of baseball, Tigers draft pick Riley Greene, made his MLB debut on Saturday, reaching base four times, including two hits and two walks.

Every player in the Tigers lineup on Saturday had at least one hit, and eight of the nine had at least two hits. Eric Hasse was a triple away from the cycle. Javier Baez had a two-run home run. The Tigers had scored just seven runs in their last six games before Saturday’s win vs. Texas.

Tigers pitcher Ronny Garcia gets the win with six innings pitched, giving up five hits and three runs to Texas.

Tigers and Rangers wrap up a four-game series on Sunday at Comerica Park, with Detroit looking to exit with a 2-2 split.