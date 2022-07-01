80º

LIVE STREAM: Red Wings introduce new head coach Derek Lalonde

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Red Wings, Detroit Red Wings, Derek Lalonde, Steve Yzerman, Live Stream

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings will officially introduce their new head coach on Friday.

On Thursday, the Detroit Red Wings announced the hiring of Tampa Bay Lightning assistant Derek Lalonde as their new head coach.

Lalonde, 49, joins the organization after spending the last four seasons as an assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Lightning. During his tenure with the Lightning, Lalonde helped the team clinch four-straight postseason berths, highlighted by back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Watch the introductory press conference in the video player above at 11 a.m.

The Red Wings fired their head coach Jeff Blashill at the end of the regular season. The team finished with a 32-40-10 record, and a -82 goal differential, one of the highest in the league.

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman served as GM for the Lightning from 2010 to 2018, before leaving Tampa for Detroit.

The NHL Draft is scheduled to take place July 7-8 in Montreal. The Red Wings own the No. 8 overall pick.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

