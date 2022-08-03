Detroit Tigers place Tarik Skubal on injured list -- 12 starting pitchers have now hit IL this season

Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers looks on before the start of the first inning of the game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on August 1, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers have placed Tarik Skubal on the injured list with left arm fatigue, which means the team’s entire Opening Day rotation -- and 12 of the team’s starting pitchers, in total -- have been on the IL at least once this season.

Skubal has been one of the lone bright spots during this disastrous season for the Tigers. In his first 11 starts, he posted a 2.33 ERA, 2.08 FIP, and 0.944 WHIP while striking out 70 batters in 65.2 innings.

Then, from mid-June to mid-July, the 25-year-old hit a rough patch. He allowed 29 earned runs in 35 innings (a 7.46 ERA) while striking out just 32 batters. His WHIP ballooned to 1.686 over that span.

In Skubal’s last three starts, as trade rumors involving him started to heat up, he went 17 innings without allowing an earned run. He gave up eight hits and seven walks while striking out 15 over that span.

Ad

On Monday night, arm fatigue forced him to leave his start against the Minnesota Twins after five scoreless.

Since the Tigers are 13 games out of a playoff spot and one of the worst teams in MLB, they have no reason to further risk Skubal’s health. He’s only required to spend 15 days on the injured list, but if there are any concerns, it could end up be much longer.

Tigers pitching injuries

The other four members of Detroit’s Opening Day starting rotation have each spent time on the injured list, as well.

Casey Mize, who the Tigers hoped would take another step toward becoming an ace this season, made just two appearances before being shut down for Tommy John surgery that could even cost him the 2023 season.

The team’s biggest offseason pitching acquisition, Eduardo Rodriguez, went on the injured list in May and hasn’t returned since due to personal matters.

Matt Manning returned for the first time Tuesday night in Minnesota after missing almost the entire first half with a variety of issues.

Ad

Since Michael Pineda wasn’t yet ready for the start of the season, Tyler Alexander began 2022 in the rotation before his own stint on the IL. Pineda has also missed several starts due to injury.

Alex Faedo is done for the season after enjoying some success as an injury replacement. He was coming off his own Tommy John surgery.

Beau Brieske hasn’t pitched in the majors since mid-July because of his first IL stint.

The Tigers gave Joey Wentz two chances to make an impression at the MLB level this season, during the second outing, he was forced to leave due to injury after four scoreless innings.

Rony Garcia put together a string of solid starts in June, but then went on the injured list with shoulder soreness. His return lasted less than three innings, as he went right back on the IL.

Even Wily Peralta, who started 18 games for the Tigers last season and can effectively jump into that role, has been sidelined with injury. The Tigers reinstated him when they placed Skubal on the IL.

Ad

Don’t forget Spencer Turnbull, either. The 29-year-old is missing the entire 2022 season due to Tommy John surgery.