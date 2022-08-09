Water Polo at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

When to watch water polo during the 2024 Paris Olympics

Water polo consists of two teams of seven players and matches are played in four eight-minute quarters. With the exception of the goalkeeper, players can only hold the ball with one hand. Possession lasts just 30 seconds and if the team does not attack the goal within that time, possession switches to the opposition.

Water polo is a deceivingly physical sport as contact is permitted with players who are in possession of the ball. For this reason, water polo was initially a dangerous sport when it was first developed in the U.S. in the 19th century. A set of rules was created in 1897 to curb the more violent aspects of the game. Meanwhile, water polo was evolving in Europe during this time in a way that was faster and less violent than the U.S. equivalent. This European style eventually prevailed and this is the form of the game now practiced today.

Water polo was added to the Olympic program in 1900, making it one of the oldest team sports at the Olympic Games of the modern era. It was not until the 2000 Sydney Games, a century later, that the women's event was introduced to the Olympics.

European countries have historically dominated men's water polo, with Hungary specifically collecting nine gold medals. The women's side of the sport however, is dominated by the U.S. Team USA, led by Maggie Steffens, has won gold in the past three Olympic Games dating back to 2012.

The water polo tournament will take place at the 2024 Paris Olympics between August 5 - 11, with 10 teams competing for the women and 12 teams competing for the men.

Venues

The water polo competition will take place at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, nearby La Défense business district and the Grande Arche. La Défense Arena is facility like no other due to its size, capacity and technology as it is made up of 13km of terraced seating, 5,500 tons of steel framework and 28, 632 sq. meters of courts and pitches. The iconic modern design by architect Christian de Portzamparc also boasts the world's largest interactive giant screen, with an innovative technology and a display area equivalent to seven tennis courts.

The venue has welcomed more than 2 million spectators since it opened, with performances from international artists, conventions and seminars. But the facility will host swimming events for the first time at the 2024 Paris Games - a feat made possible due to the venue's modular, multipurpose structure.

Due to its unique and impressive designs, La Défense Arena will help bring all of the swimming events at the 2024 Paris Olympics, including water polo, to life.

