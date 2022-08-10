When to watch weightlifting during the 2024 Paris Olympics

The events for men’s and women’s weightlifting at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games will be held from Wednesday, August 7 to the Sunday, August 11. Men and women will each compete for Olympic medals across five weight classes.

Men's Categories

61kg

73kg

89kg

102kg

+102kg Women's Categories

49kg

59kg

71kg

81kg

+81kg

Venue

South Paris Arena #6, found in the Paris Expo complex, will serve as the home of Olympic weightlifting in 2024. Originally built in 1923 for the Paris Trade Fair, the complex has been renovated over the years to modernize the facilities for the Olympic Games and the future. The Olympic handball competition will share the arena, with volleyball and table tennis also taking place in other buildings around the Paris Expo site.