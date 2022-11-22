Michigan State hockey player says Big Ten took no action against Ohio State player after racial slur

Jagger Joshua #23 of the Michigan State Spartans skates up ice in front of Jason Brancheau #21 of the Ferris State Bulldogs in the third period of the consolation game during the Great Lakes Invitational Hockey Tournament on day two at Little Caesars Arena on December 31, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan.

EAST LANSING, Mich. – A Michigan State hockey player said the Big Ten Conference took no action against an Ohio State player who was penalized for calling him a racial slur during a game.

Spartans’ senior Jagger Joshua said the incident happened Nov. 11 during a game at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing.

“On Nov. 11 in our game against Ohio State, one of their players called me a racial slur multiple times,” Joshua tweeted Monday evening. “One of the officials heard the slur and gave the player a game misconduct penalty.”

Joshua, a Dearborn native and graduate of Edsel Ford High School, said Big Ten authorities investigated the incident but took no further action.

“The inaction has left me feeling confused and pessimistic about the movement of diversity within hockey culture,” Joshua tweeted. “The ignorance of racism does not belong in our game, and I feel that I need to make people aware that this incident occurred, because without acknowledgement, the problem gets worse.”

You can read Joshua’s full statement below:

Acts of racism do not belong in hockey.. pic.twitter.com/nm9AnIjSgV — Jagger Joshua (@jaggerjoshua8) November 21, 2022

Here is a statement from Michigan State Vice President and Director of Athletics Alan Haller:

Michigan State athletics stands with Jagger Joshua and commends him for having the courage to speak up against racial injustice. As a department, we are committed to providing opportunities for all student-athletes to compete in a space free from discrimination, racism, or hate. Alan Haller

Here is a statement from Michigan State hockey Coach Adam Nightingale: