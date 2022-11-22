Michigan State hockey player says Big Ten took no action against Ohio State player after racial slur

EAST LANSING, Mich. – A Michigan State hockey player said the Big Ten Conference took no action against an Ohio State player who was penalized for calling him a racial slur during a game.
Spartans’ senior Jagger Joshua said the incident happened Nov. 11 during a game at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing.
“On Nov. 11 in our game against Ohio State, one of their players called me a racial slur multiple times,” Joshua tweeted Monday evening. “One of the officials heard the slur and gave the player a game misconduct penalty.”
Joshua, a Dearborn native and graduate of Edsel Ford High School, said Big Ten authorities investigated the incident but took no further action.
“The inaction has left me feeling confused and pessimistic about the movement of diversity within hockey culture,” Joshua tweeted. “The ignorance of racism does not belong in our game, and I feel that I need to make people aware that this incident occurred, because without acknowledgement, the problem gets worse.”
You can read Joshua’s full statement below:
Acts of racism do not belong in hockey.. pic.twitter.com/nm9AnIjSgV— Jagger Joshua (@jaggerjoshua8) November 21, 2022
Here is a statement from Michigan State Vice President and Director of Athletics Alan Haller:
Here is a statement from Michigan State hockey Coach Adam Nightingale: