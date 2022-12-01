Detroit Tigers reportedly sign starting pitcher Matthew Boyd (remember him?)

Detroit Tigers' Matthew Boyd pitches to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Raj Mehta)

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers have signed starting pitcher Matthew Boyd to rejoin their rotation, according to multiple reports.

Left-hander Matt Boyd and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a contract, pending physical, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Boyd, 31, spent seven seasons with the Tigers and returns to a team looking to overhaul its pitching staff under new president Scott Harris. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 1, 2022

Boyd, 31, spent parts of seven seasons with the Tigers from 2015-2021 after being acquired in the David Price trade with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Last season, he signed with the San Francisco Giants but never appeared in a game due to injury. The Giants traded him to the Seattle Mariners in August and he pitched 13.1 innings in relief, allowing two runs, five hits, and an uncharacteristic eight walks.

Boyd also struck out 13 batters and finished with a 1.35 ERA, 3.19 FIP, and 0.975 WHIP.

Boyd was the ace of the Tigers’ staff in 2018 and 2019, when he hurled a combined 355.2 innings with a 4.48 ERA, 4.38 FIP, 1.195 WHIP, and 10 strikeouts per nine innings.

In total, he has pitched 777.2 innings for the Tigers, posting a 4.87 ERA, 4.63 FIP, 1.318 WHIP, and striking out 752 batters.

The Tigers are coming off a disappointing season that resulted in president and general manager Al Avila being fired. Scott Harris replaced him as president, and this is his first minor move for 2023.