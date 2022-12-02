AP Source: RHP Eflin agrees to $40 million deal with Rays

FILE - Philadelphia Phillies' Zach Eflin pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, April 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. Eflin has agreed to join the Tampa Bay Rays on a three-year, $40 million contract thats the largest the club has ever awarded in free agency, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zach Eflin has agreed to join the Tampa Bay Rays on a three-year, $40 million contract that’s the largest the club has ever awarded in free agency, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Thursday night because the agreement was subject to a successful physical and had not been announced.

Eflin, who spent portions of seven seasons with the Phillies, will join a rotation that includes All-Star lefty Shane McClanahan and right-handers Tyler Glasnow and Drew Rasmussen with the Rays, who will pay him $11 million in 2023, $11 million in 2024 and $18 million in 2025.

The 28-year-old right-hander began last season as a starter and later worked out of the bullpen for the NL champions, going 3-5 with a 4.04 ERA in 20 appearances. Overall, he has a 36-45 career record with a 4.49 ERA over 127 games, including 115 starts.

He appeared in 10 games as a reliever during Philadelphia’s postseason run this year, going 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA over 10 2/3 innings.

The $40 million commitment to Eflin is the largest the budget-minded Rays have made to a free agent, surpassing the five-year, $35 million contract pitcher Wilson Alvarez signed in 1998, and the two-year, $30 million deal right-hander Charlie Morton received in 2019.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports