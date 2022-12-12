ESPN: Detroit Pistons No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham to have season-ending shin surgery

DETROIT – According to ESPN, the Detroit Pistons No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham will miss the remainder of the season after opting to have surgery on his shin.
Cunningham is expected to make a full recovery ahead of training camp in the 2023-2024 season.
Cunningham injured himself back on Nov. 9 against the Boston Celtics and was to be re-evaluated but ultimately chose to have surgery.
He will finish the season averaging 17.8 points per game, 5.6 assists, and 5.6 rebounds in just 12 games for the Pistons.
