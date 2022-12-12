ESPN: Detroit Pistons No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham to have season-ending shin surgery

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 22: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons walks across the court in the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 22, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

DETROIT – According to ESPN, the Detroit Pistons No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham will miss the remainder of the season after opting to have surgery on his shin.

Cunningham is expected to make a full recovery ahead of training camp in the 2023-2024 season.

Cunningham injured himself back on Nov. 9 against the Boston Celtics and was to be re-evaluated but ultimately chose to have surgery.

He will finish the season averaging 17.8 points per game, 5.6 assists, and 5.6 rebounds in just 12 games for the Pistons.