World Cup watch party held in Dearborn for France vs. Morocco

DEARBORN, Mich. – A big watch party is being held in Dearborn for the World Cup semifinal match between France and Morocco.

Morocco is the first African and Arab team to advance to the World Cup semi-finals.

