Pistons’ Cade Cunningham has season-ending shin surgery

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 22: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons walks across the court in the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 22, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

DETROIT – Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham had season-ending surgery on his left shin Friday.

Cunningham, the No. 1 pick overall in 2021, is expected to be cleared for basketball activities in the offseason.

The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 19.9 points and six assists in 12 games this year, making his final appearance on Nov. 9 in a loss at Boston.

He voted to the NBA All-Rookie team last season after averaging 17.4 points, 5.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

The Pistons have been among the worst teams in the league this season, potentially putting them in a position to draft 7-foot-4 French phenomenon Victor Wembanyama in June.

The Pistons said during a workout Thursday as part of his end-stage rehab for return to play, forward Isaiah Livers re-aggravated the joint in his right shoulder during contact and live play.

Livers, who averages 5.8 points, will continue rehabilitation and be re-evaluated in 2-to-3 weeks by team medical staff.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports