Taylor Rogers joins twin Tyler on Giants, reaching 3-yr deal

FILE -Milwaukee Brewers' Taylor Rogers throws during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Milwaukee. Left-hander Taylor Rogers is joining twin brother Tyler as a reliever with the San Francisco Giants, agreeing to a $33 million, three-year contract, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

SAN FRANCISCO – Left-hander Taylor Rogers is joining twin brother Tyler as a reliever with the San Francisco Giants, agreeing to a $33 million, three-year contract.

On April 11 in San Francisco, they both pitched in the same game, with Taylor playing for San Diego at the time. It was the second time in major league history that twins pitched in the same game and the first time on opposing teams.

The Giants on Wednesday announced the deal that will pay Taylor Rogers $9 million next season and $12 million each in 2024 and 2025. San Francisco designated infielder Tommy La Stella for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster for the 32-year-old Rogers.

“I think the thing that I would share is that I hope that it's Tyler's twin from a makeup perspective as well because Tyler wants to take the ball every single day,” manager Gabe Kapler told The Associated Press. “He's durable, he's tough mentally, he loves the big situation, he's accountable and he's always looking to get better. So if Taylor does all those things, they're not just identical in physical stature and athleticism, we just got a good one.”

Taylor Rogers, a 2021 AL All-Star for Minnesota, went 4-8 with a 4.76 ERA and 31 saves over 66 appearances in 2022 with San Diego and Milwaukee. His 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings is the best ratio over a full season of his career — 84 batters in 64 1/3 innings.

As is typical for Giants players, Rogers will make a donation to the Giants Community Fund of $45,000 in 2023 and $60,000 annually the next two years.

Taylor, a lefty, and Tyler, a righty, are from Littleton, Colorado, and turned 32 on Dec. 17.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports