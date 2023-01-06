A better draft pick or a chance at the playoffs: Which will Detroit Lions fans root for this weekend?

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 20: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions throws a downfield pass during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Lions 35-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

DETROIT – For the sixth time in seven years, the Detroit Lions will end the regular season against the Green Bay Packers, but this time, so much is on the line, but they’ll need some help from the Los Angeles Rams.

In the words of the great American philosophers A Tribe Called Quest, “So what, so what, so what’s the scenario?”

I’m glad you asked.

To make the playoffs for the first time since 2016, the Lions will need a little help from the Rams, who take on the Seattle Seahawks Sunday (Jan. 8) at 4:25 p.m. in a divisional matchup.

For those who don’t remember, Detroit hosted Seattle back in week four when the injury-depleted Lions lost in a shootout 48-45 to fall to 1-3 to gain the win-and-in advantage.

A Rams victory creates a win-or-go-home scenario under the lights for Sunday Night Football on Local 4 (I’m a company man). But the catch is if that happens, then Los Angeles’ pick surrounding the Matthew Stafford trade moves closer to the bottom five of the 2023 NFL Draft.

If the Rams lose, the Lions will all but secure a top-five pick in this year’s draft, but One Pride will not have the chance to see their Lions in the postseason.

With a big-time matchup on the horizon, Sunday’s game has the feels of a playoff atmosphere for both teams. For Green Bay fans, the Packers are 28-3 in Wisconsin since 1992 against the Lions.

In their last meeting at Lambeau, the Packers racked up 42 points in 2020, the most points scored at home against the team in Honolulu blue since 2011, when Detroit gave up 45 points.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws during an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

To make matters worse, during the 2021 season, Green Bay dropped 35 points on the Lions to take an 18-point victory while also sending Detroit to 0-2 on the season.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates a touchdown run by Aaron Jones during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Detroit is currently riding a two-game winning streak dating back to 2021, and they just held Aaron Rodgers to nine points, forcing three interceptions at Ford Field to snap a five-game losing streak.

All of this could be null and void if the league expands the playoff format to eight teams to make up for the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals Monday Night Football matchup was postponed.

With all that being said, which side are you pulling for?

