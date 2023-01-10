Lions GM: Jared Goff has proven he’s the starting quarterback

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 11: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after defeating the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on December 11, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

It sure seems like Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is sticking around.

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes, who traded for Goff in the Matthew Stafford trade two years ago, spoke highly of Goff in his end of the season press conference on Tuesday.

“I didn’t have any doubt, or waiver, and I never deemed him as a bridge,” Holmes said, referring to the idea that Goff was a stopgap solution to the quarterback job in Detroit after the Matthew Stafford trade.

“It’s a lot easier to get worse at quarterback than to get better at quarterback,” Holmes said. “I think Jared has proven that he is the starting quarterback for us.”

Holmes did say that he’s not totally against drafting a quarterback if they like the player enough.

It makes sense -- Goff had a great year at the helm for Detroit, passing for nearly 4,500 yards (6th most), 29 touchdowns (6th most), with a 99.3 QB rating last season, his best statistical season since he threw for 32 touchdowns with the Rams in 2017.

Goff is technically under contract through 2024, becoming a free agent in 2025. But the Lions had an option to cut him after this season, with minimal dead cap space as a penalty.

Goff’s cap hit next season is around $30 million.

