LIVE STREAM: USFL to announce Detroit venue for Michigan Panthers games

The USFL, in its second year of a reboot, is expected to announce where the Michigan Panthers will play games for the upcoming 2023 season.

The USFL, in its second year of a reboot, is expected to announce where the Michigan Panthers will play games for the upcoming 2023 season.

The Panthers, along with all other USFL teams, played at one venue in Alabama last year as part of the inaugural season. Now, teams are branching out into other areas, some into their own local markets.

The press conference is expected to begin around 11 a.m., you can watch it live above.

The Panthers had a bad first season, but they did win the first ever USFL championship back in 1983, at the Pontiac Silverdome.

The Panthers are led by former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher.

Fisher, 63, coached the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans from 1994 to 2010, and then the Rams from 2012 to 2016. His most successful season came in 1999, when the Titans won the AFC and lost in Super Bowl XXXIV vs. the Rams.

UPDATE: Michigan Panthers to play USFL games at Detroit’s Ford Field in 2023