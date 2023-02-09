Calgary Flames player struck by car while riding scooter to dinner in Detroit, team says

Rasmus Andersson #4 of the Calgary Flames in action against the Detroit Red Wings during the third period of an NHL game at Scotiabank Saddledome on March 12, 2022 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

DETROIT – A Calgary Flames player was struck by a car Wednesday while riding a scooter in Detroit, a day before his game against the Red Wings, team officials said.

According to the Flames, Rasmus Andersson was riding a scooter around 6 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 8) on his way to dinner when he was struck by a vehicle.

“He was going through a crosswalk,” Flames General Manager Brad Treliving said. “He was transported by ambulance to Detroit Receiving Hospital.”

Andersson was treated and released Wednesday night.

Treliving said Andersson is “doing well.” The team lists him as day-to-day, but he will not play Thursday against the Red Wings.

“He’s doing well,” Treliving said. “In good spirits. We’re lucky -- very lucky. It certainly could have been a lot worse. We want to make sure that we thank all those involved, and let everybody know that Ras is doing well.”

Treliving said there was no alcohol involved in the incident.