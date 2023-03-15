Feel the Bern: Why the Big Dance is just so special

CORRECTS DAY/DATE TO SUNDAY, MARCH 12 INSTEAD OF SATURDAY, MARCH 11 - The Purdue Boilermakers celebrate the team's 67-65 win over Penn State for the Big Ten tournament championship in an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Some will tell you that the NCAA tournament is simply the best stretch of sports you will see.

It lasts three weeks, and by the end, you’re not sure if the players or the fans are more exhausted.

The Final Four will be held in Houston at NRG Stadium. It begins on April 1st and runs thru April 3rd. Nothing like a basketball game in a 70,000 seat stadium. See your optometrist if you’re going to Houston.

Of course, now the question is who will make it? If we knew that, we’d probably be in Las Vegas living in an obscenely large house with the money we made from knowing that.

A couple of weeks ago, we talked about my wife winning an NCAA pool. She won by picking teams by the color of their jerseys and the weather in their cities. Now who’s got a chance against that kind of prognosticating? Nobody knows who’s going to make it to Houston. Remind yourself of that.

But if you insist, there are a couple of teams that catch everyone’s eye. UCLA, Houston, Alabama, Duke, Kansas. We could go on with many choices.

However, this is a tournament unlike any other. So root for terrific games and fantastic finishes. And the NCAA tournament will live up to your expectations. And who’s going to win?

You are...just by watching!