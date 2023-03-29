Detroit Lions bring back wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. on 1-year deal

Marvin Jones #11 of the Detroit Lions makes a 26 yard touchdown catch during the third quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on January 3, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions are bringing back wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. on a one-year deal.

Jones, 33, is signing a one-year deal worth $3 million, and it includes incentives that could earn him a total of $5 million, according to Mike Garafolo, of the NFL Network.

Jones caught just 46 passes for 529 yards and three touchdowns with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, after catching 73 passes for 832 yards and four scores in 2021.

He was a fan favorite in Detroit from 2016-2020, catching 289 passes for 4,296 yards and 36 touchdowns across 69 games. His best season came in 2017, when Matthew Stafford connected with him 61 times for 1,101 yards and nine touchdowns. Jones also led the league with 18 yards per reception that year.

Jones joins a talented young receiving group in Detroit that’s highlighted by Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, who will play his first full season in 2023 after missing most of his rookie year while recovering from a college injury. The Lions likely view Jones as a replacement for D.J. Chark, who just signed with the Carolina Panthers.