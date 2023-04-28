Detroit Tigers game vs. Orioles postponed Friday; Doubleheader scheduled Saturday

A tarp covers the field at Comerica Park as fans wait for the start of the baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the San Francisco Giants, Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Detroit.

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers game vs. the Baltimore Orioles has been postponed due to weather, and a doubleheader is scheduled for Saturday.

With a forecast of rain Saturday (April 29) night, the first game of Saturday’s split doubleheader has been moved up to 12:10 p.m., with the second game starting at 5:10 p.m.

Both games will air on Bally Sports Detroit and are also available on 97.1 The Ticket and the Tigers Radio Network.

All tickets purchased from Friday’s game will be valid for game two of Saturday’s split doubleheader.

Tickets from the regularly scheduled 1:10 p.m. game will be valid for the 12:10 p.m. game.

There will be no ticket exchange necessary.

