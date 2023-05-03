40º

Detroit Tigers game vs. Mets postponed Tuesday; Doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday

First pitch set for 1:40 p.m.

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

A tarp covers the field at Comerica Park as fans wait for the start of the baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the San Francisco Giants, Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Detroit. (Carlos Osorio, The Associated Press 2023)

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers game vs. the New York Mets has been postponed due to weather, and a doubleheader is scheduled for Wednesday.

With a forecast of rain Tuesday (May 2) night, the first game of Wednesday’s split doubleheader is scheduled to be played at 1:40 p.m., with the second game starting at 6:40 p.m.

Both games will air on Bally Sports Detroit and are also available on 97.1 The Ticket and the Tigers Radio Network in English, and on 1270 AM in Spanish.

All tickets purchased from Tuesday’s game will be valid for game one of Wednesday’s split doubleheader.

Tickets from the regularly scheduled 6:40 p.m. game will be valid for the game two.

There will be no ticket exchange necessary.

