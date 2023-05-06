Everything to know about 2023 Kentucky Derby: start time, TV channel, betting odds, more

LOUISVILLE – The Kentucky Derby is returning to Churchill Downs on Tuesday for the 149th edition of the iconic race.
Here’s all the information you need to know:
How and when to watch
Time: 6:57 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023
The expected post time for the Derby is 6:57 p.m., and the actual race would start right afterward.
TV: NBC
Online stream: NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, Peacock Premium, or Peacock Plus
Full race day schedule
While the main event isn’t until the evening, there are races scheduled throughout the entire day at Churchill Downs.
Here’s the complete schedule, via the Churchill Downs website:
- Gates Open at 9 a.m.
- Race 1 -- 10:30am
- Race 2 -- 11:01am
- Race 3 -- 11:31am
- Race 4 -- 12:04pm
- Race 5 -- 12:36pm
- Race 6 -- 1:14pm
- Race 7 -- 1:56pm
- Race 8 -- 2:46pm
- Race 9 -- 3:40pm
- Race 10 -- 4:31pm
- Race 11 -- 5:27pm
- Race 12 -- 6:57pm
- Race 13 -- 7:55pm
- Race 14 -- 8:30pm
Betting odds
You can read about all the participating horses on the Kentucky Derby website by clicking here.
Here are the betting odds on the competing horses, as of Friday afternoon:
- Hit Show: 34-1
- Verifying: 22-1
- Two Phil’s: 8-1
- Confidence Game: 17-1
- Tapit Trice: 5-1
- Kingsbarns: 12-1
- Reincarnate: 15-1
- Mage: 18-1
- Disarm: 31-1
- Jace’s Road: 37-1
- Sun Thunder: 32-1
- Angel of Empire: 5-1
- Forte: 9-2
- Raise Cain: 36-1
- Derma Sotogake: 8-1
- Rocket Can: 34-1
- Cyclone Mischief: 45-1
- Mandarin Hero: 29-1
- King Russell: 44-1
Four horses have been scratched from the race: Skinner, Practical Move, Lord Miles, and Continuar.