Everything to know about 2023 Kentucky Derby: start time, TV channel, betting odds, more

LOUISVILLE – The Kentucky Derby is returning to Churchill Downs on Tuesday for the 149th edition of the iconic race.

Here’s all the information you need to know:

How and when to watch

Time: 6:57 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023

The expected post time for the Derby is 6:57 p.m., and the actual race would start right afterward.

TV: NBC

Online stream: NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, Peacock Premium, or Peacock Plus

Full race day schedule

While the main event isn’t until the evening, there are races scheduled throughout the entire day at Churchill Downs.

Here’s the complete schedule, via the Churchill Downs website:

Gates Open at 9 a.m.

Race 1 -- 10:30am

Race 2 -- 11:01am

Race 3 -- 11:31am

Race 4 -- 12:04pm

Race 5 -- 12:36pm

Race 6 -- 1:14pm

Race 7 -- 1:56pm

Race 8 -- 2:46pm

Race 9 -- 3:40pm

Race 10 -- 4:31pm

Race 11 -- 5:27pm

Race 12 -- 6:57pm

Race 13 -- 7:55pm

Race 14 -- 8:30pm

Betting odds

You can read about all the participating horses on the Kentucky Derby website by clicking here.

Here are the betting odds on the competing horses, as of Friday afternoon:

Hit Show: 34-1

Verifying: 22-1

Two Phil’s: 8-1

Confidence Game: 17-1

Tapit Trice: 5-1

Kingsbarns: 12-1

Reincarnate: 15-1

Mage: 18-1

Disarm: 31-1

Jace’s Road: 37-1

Sun Thunder: 32-1

Angel of Empire: 5-1

Forte: 9-2

Raise Cain: 36-1

Derma Sotogake: 8-1

Rocket Can: 34-1

Cyclone Mischief: 45-1

Mandarin Hero: 29-1

King Russell: 44-1

Four horses have been scratched from the race: Skinner, Practical Move, Lord Miles, and Continuar.