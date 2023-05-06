59º

Start time for 2023 Kentucky Derby and how to watch

Main race scheduled for 6:57 p.m.

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Kentucky Derby hopeful Confidence Game works out at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 6. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

LOUISVILLE – The Kentucky Derby is returning to Churchill Downs on Tuesday for the 149th edition of the iconic race.

Here’s all the information you need to know:

How and when to watch

Time: 6:57 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023

The expected post time for the Derby is 6:57 p.m., and the actual race would start right afterward.

TV: NBC

Online stream: NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, Peacock Premium, or Peacock Plus

Full race day schedule

While the main event isn’t until the evening, there are races scheduled throughout the entire day at Churchill Downs.

Here’s the complete schedule, via the Churchill Downs website:

  • Gates Open at 9 a.m.
  • Race 1 -- 10:30am
  • Race 2 -- 11:01am
  • Race 3 -- 11:31am
  • Race 4 -- 12:04pm
  • Race 5 -- 12:36pm
  • Race 6 -- 1:14pm
  • Race 7 -- 1:56pm
  • Race 8 -- 2:46pm
  • Race 9 -- 3:40pm
  • Race 10 -- 4:31pm
  • Race 11 -- 5:27pm
  • Race 12 -- 6:57pm
  • Race 13 -- 7:55pm
  • Race 14 -- 8:30pm

Betting odds

You can read about all the participating horses on the Kentucky Derby website by clicking here.

Here are the betting odds on the competing horses, as of Friday afternoon:

  • Hit Show: 34-1
  • Verifying: 22-1
  • Two Phil’s: 8-1
  • Confidence Game: 17-1
  • Tapit Trice: 5-1
  • Kingsbarns: 12-1
  • Reincarnate: 15-1
  • Mage: 18-1
  • Disarm: 31-1
  • Jace’s Road: 37-1
  • Sun Thunder: 32-1
  • Angel of Empire: 5-1
  • Forte: 9-2
  • Raise Cain: 36-1
  • Derma Sotogake: 8-1
  • Rocket Can: 34-1
  • Cyclone Mischief: 45-1
  • Mandarin Hero: 29-1
  • King Russell: 44-1

Four horses have been scratched from the race: Skinner, Practical Move, Lord Miles, and Continuar.

