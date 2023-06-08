Here’s every team on Michigan State’s 2024 and 2025 football schedules

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Big Ten unveiled each team’s conference opponents for the 2024 and 2025 football seasons as the league welcomes USC and UCLA and increases to 16 members.
We don’t know the exact dates of those Big Ten matchups, but we now know the 12 teams the Spartans will face each of the next two seasons (after 2023).
2024 Michigan State football schedule
Here is Michigan State’s non-conference slate for 2024:
- Aug. 31: vs. Florida Atlantic
- Sept. 14: vs. Louisiana
- Sept. 21: at Boston College
The Spartans will also continue to play Michigan as its protected rivals on a yearly basis, and that means they’ll be in Ann Arbor for 2024.
Here are the other eight Big Ten opponents for Michigan State in 2024:
- at Maryland
- at Nebraska
- at Penn State
- vs. Illinois
- vs. Indiana
- vs. Ohio State
- vs. Purdue
- vs. Rutgers
2025 Michigan State football schedule
Michigan State will host their portion of the home-and-home against Boston College in 2025. Here’s the full non-conference schedule:
- Aug. 30: vs. Western Michigan
- Sept. 6: vs. Youngstown State
- Sept. 20: vs. Boston College
In 2025, Michigan State will host Michigan as its protected rivalry game.
Here are the other eight Big Ten teams on Michigan State’s schedule for 2025:
- at Indiana
- at Iowa
- at Minnesota
- at USC
- at Wisconsin
- vs. Northwestern
- vs. Penn State
- vs. UCLA