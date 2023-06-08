71º

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Here’s every team on Michigan State’s 2024 and 2025 football schedules

Big Ten announces conference opponents for 2024 and 2025 football seasons

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Michigan State Football, Michigan State Spartans, College Football, Football
Head coach Mel Tucker of the Michigan State Spartans reacts to a play against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Beaver Stadium on November 26, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Scott Taetsch, 2022 Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Big Ten unveiled each team’s conference opponents for the 2024 and 2025 football seasons as the league welcomes USC and UCLA and increases to 16 members.

We don’t know the exact dates of those Big Ten matchups, but we now know the 12 teams the Spartans will face each of the next two seasons (after 2023).

2024 Michigan State football schedule

Here is Michigan State’s non-conference slate for 2024:

  • Aug. 31: vs. Florida Atlantic
  • Sept. 14: vs. Louisiana
  • Sept. 21: at Boston College

The Spartans will also continue to play Michigan as its protected rivals on a yearly basis, and that means they’ll be in Ann Arbor for 2024.

Here are the other eight Big Ten opponents for Michigan State in 2024:

  • at Maryland
  • at Nebraska
  • at Penn State
  • vs. Illinois
  • vs. Indiana
  • vs. Ohio State
  • vs. Purdue
  • vs. Rutgers

2025 Michigan State football schedule

Michigan State will host their portion of the home-and-home against Boston College in 2025. Here’s the full non-conference schedule:

  • Aug. 30: vs. Western Michigan
  • Sept. 6: vs. Youngstown State
  • Sept. 20: vs. Boston College

In 2025, Michigan State will host Michigan as its protected rivalry game.

Here are the other eight Big Ten teams on Michigan State’s schedule for 2025:

  • at Indiana
  • at Iowa
  • at Minnesota
  • at USC
  • at Wisconsin
  • vs. Northwestern
  • vs. Penn State
  • vs. UCLA

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email