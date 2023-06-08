Here’s every team on Michigan State’s 2024 and 2025 football schedules

Head coach Mel Tucker of the Michigan State Spartans reacts to a play against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Beaver Stadium on November 26, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania.

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Big Ten unveiled each team’s conference opponents for the 2024 and 2025 football seasons as the league welcomes USC and UCLA and increases to 16 members.

We don’t know the exact dates of those Big Ten matchups, but we now know the 12 teams the Spartans will face each of the next two seasons (after 2023).

2024 Michigan State football schedule

Here is Michigan State’s non-conference slate for 2024:

Aug. 31: vs. Florida Atlantic

Sept. 14: vs. Louisiana

Sept. 21: at Boston College

The Spartans will also continue to play Michigan as its protected rivals on a yearly basis, and that means they’ll be in Ann Arbor for 2024.

Here are the other eight Big Ten opponents for Michigan State in 2024:

at Maryland

at Nebraska

at Penn State

vs. Illinois

vs. Indiana

vs. Ohio State

vs. Purdue

vs. Rutgers

2025 Michigan State football schedule

Michigan State will host their portion of the home-and-home against Boston College in 2025. Here’s the full non-conference schedule:

Aug. 30: vs. Western Michigan

Sept. 6: vs. Youngstown State

Sept. 20: vs. Boston College

In 2025, Michigan State will host Michigan as its protected rivalry game.

Here are the other eight Big Ten teams on Michigan State’s schedule for 2025: