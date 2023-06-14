56º

Detroit Tigers game vs. Braves postponed Tuesday; Doubleheader scheduled Wednesday

First pitch set for 1:10 p.m.

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

A tarp covers the field at Comerica Park as fans wait for the start of the baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the San Francisco Giants, Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Detroit. (Carlos Osorio, The Associated Press 2023)

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers game vs. the Atlanta Braves has been postponed due to weather, and a doubleheader is scheduled for Wednesday.

With a forecast of rain Tuesday (June 13) night, the first game of Wednesday’s traditional doubleheader will be at 1:10 p.m., with the second game starting 40 minutes after the conclusion game one.

Both games will air on Bally Sports Detroit and are also available on 97.1 The Ticket and the Tigers Radio Network.

Fans with paid tickets for Tuesday night’s postponed game can exchange their unused tickets any time for any future similar-or-lesser priced regular season game (including Wednesday’s doubleheader) in the next 12 months, excluding Opening Day 2024.

Pride night will be rescheduled to a later date.

