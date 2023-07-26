Tigers-Angels game postponed due to weather; Doubleheader planned Thursday at Comerica Park

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 12: Fans wait in the rain prior to Game Four of the American League Championship Series between the Texas Rangers and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on October 12, 2011 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The Tigers-Angels game at Comerica Park on Wednesday has been postponed due to forecasted severe weather in Detroit.

The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader on Thursday with the first game starting at 1:10 p.m. and the second game starting 40 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

The only tickets valid for tomorrow’s doubleheader will be those for Thursday’s originally scheduled 1:10 p.m. game.

Fans with paid tickets for Wednesday’s postponed game may exchange their tickets any time for any future regular season game of similar value in the next 12 months, excluding Opening Day 2024. For more information, visit tigers.com/rainout.