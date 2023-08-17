Junior League World Series hits full swing in Taylor

Competitors from around the world are in Taylor, Michigan, for the Junior League World Series.

TAYLOR, Mich. – It’s not the big leagues, but it’s the big show for baseball every year in Taylor, dating back to 1981.

The Junior League World Series brings in teams from across the country and around the globe.

“Everybody knows that once Aug. 1 hits, it’s go time,” said Junior League World Series volunteer Kyle Kar.

It’s an event that brings in an international crowd. One built by the local community in Taylor.

Hundreds of volunteers in town stepped up to the plate to make it happen, from prepping the grounds to manning the grill.

“The city itself comes together to make this thing happen,” Kar said. “We’re like a big family. Everybody has a blast.”

It’s a baseball highlight once a year for the town where once-in-a-lifetime memories are made.

“I’m definitely going to remember this for the rest of my life,” said New Jersey baseball player Jason Wormer.

It’s an unforgettable weekend for players during an event that started 42 years ago in Taylor.

“It seems like it never goes away,” Kar said. “I plan on being here for 42 more years.”

The Junior League World Series will be played through the weekend. The championship game will match the best team from the United States vs. the top International team on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 12 p.m.