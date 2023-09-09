Detroit Lions overcome 3 mistakes that normally would have doomed them in win over Chiefs

Josh Reynolds #8 of the Detroit Lions carries the ball during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions don’t have a history of overcoming major mistakes, but they did just that three different times to beat the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs on Thursday night.

The line between winning and losing is razor thin in the NFL. Any single play can be the turning point in a game -- whether it’s as in-your-face as a fake punt or as subtle as a third down conversion.

In the past, the Lions have been known to crumble after a mistake. I can think of several times when a turnover or a key pass interference call ultimately cost the Lions a game.

But this team is different, and it proved that Thursday night by overcoming some miscues and beating the Chiefs in front of the entire country.

Back-to-back fumbles

It really felt like the Lions were losing control when they wasted a promising drive with two mistakes by veteran players.

Kansas City had just scored a touchdown to tie the game, and the Lions were on an 11-play, 61-yard drive trying to get back in the lead.

At the very least, the Lions were about to go up 10-7. They had driven down to the Chiefs’ 17-yard line -- a range from which Riley Patterson has been very reliable.

But on first down, Frank Ragnow -- one of the best centers in the league -- made an unforced error. He snapped the ball into the side of tight end Brock Wright, who was crossing in front of Jared Goff.

The Lions lost 10 yards, but they got it back on the very next play when Jahmyr Gibbs caught a pass and scampered out of bounds at the original line of scrimmage.

The drive ended on third down, though, when Marvin Jones fumbled for the first time in his 12-year NFL career, handing the ball back to the Chiefs and taking three points off the board.

It felt like a crushing blow, especially since the Chiefs had just tied the game. But the defense turned right around and forced a three-and-out, giving the offense a chance to get back on the field.

3rd and 17

Unfortunately, the offense stalled once again, and when they punted the ball back to the Chiefs right before halftime, Patrick Mahomes hit Rashee Rice for a 25-yard gain on the very first play.

It looked like the Lions were going to recover when a holding call backed the Chiefs up to their own 36-yard line for a third down and 17. With a stop, the Lions could have gone into halftime tied.

Instead, Mahomes hit Marquez Valdes-Scantling 34 yards down the field to convert, and then found Justin Watson for 26 more yards on the next play to get inside the five-yard line.

The Chiefs scored and took a 14-7 lead into the break. They had all the momentum and received the ball after halftime, and it seemed like the Lions were hanging by a thread.

Once again, the defense came through. After Mahomes hit Isiah Pacheco for a first down on the second play, the Lions forced two incomplete passes and stopped Noah Gray for a two-yard gain on third and 10.

If the Chiefs had gone up two scores to start the second half, I don’t think the Lions would have been able to claw their way back. But that stop, after giving up a touchdown right before the break, slowed the game down. All it took was one mistake by Kadarius Toney on the following drive, and the Lions were suddenly tied up again.

Dropped pass leads to Chiefs points

A player who specifically stood out in the second half was Josh Reynolds, who made up for a drive-killing mistake in a big way.

With the game tied 14-14 and the Lions trying to capitalize from the pick-six momentum, Reynolds dropped a screen pass on third down and 3 at the Chiefs’ 40-yard line. Dan Campbell chose to punt, and the Chiefs marched down the field to kick a go-ahead field goal.

Reynolds wasn’t having a great game up to that point -- just two catches for 29 yards.

But on third down and 12 early in the Lions’ game-winning touchdown drive, it was Reynolds who caught the 18-yard pass to keep the offense on the field. Then, four plays later, his 33-yard catch set up the final score.

With Jameson Williams out the first six games, the Lions need a receiver to step up behind Amon-Ra St. Brown. The way Reynolds bounced back from that critical drop should give fans some confidence.

‘Not your same Lions’

C.J. Gardner-Johnson and his teammates have been saying that these aren’t the same Lions, and most of the fan base already knew that was true.

But on Thursday, we actually saw it. No team is ever going to be perfect, so the Lions’ ability to bounce back from mistakes gives them a lot more credibility as contenders.