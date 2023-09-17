Live scoreboard: Detroit Lions seek revenge against Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

DETROIT – It’s been 10 long days since the Detroit Lions upset the Kansas City Chiefs to kick off the NFL season, but now they’re finally ready for an encore.

The Lions are back at Ford Field on Sunday in front of a fan base that’s been dying to welcome them home since the win over the defending Super Bowl champs. On the opposite sideline are the Seattle Seahawks, who desperately need a win after dropping their opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Last season, it was the Seahawks’ win at Ford Field that ultimately vaulted them into the playoffs over the Lions, a fact Dan Campbell’s team remembers. The Lions also remember the 51-point drubbing they took during a trip to Seattle in 2021.

Sunday’s atmosphere should be electric. It’s a revenge game in front of a hungry fan base that finally has a team worth rooting for. Here. We. Go.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m., and the Lions are favored by about 5 points.