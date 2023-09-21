Detroit Lions badly need bounce-back win over unbeaten Falcons

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond #11 of the Detroit Lions stiff arms linebacker Drake Thomas #42 of the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field on September 17, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT – This weekend’s game against the Atlanta Falcons feels particularly important for the Detroit Lions as they look to bounce back from a disappointing loss.

After starting the season on such a high, the Lions got a reality check when they returned home last weekend and lost to the Seattle Seahawks. But as much as that loss stung, Detroit is still where most people expected after two weeks: 1-1.

What matters is where the team goes from here.

The Lions are still home this weekend as the undefeated Falcons come to town, fresh off a comeback win over the Green Bay Packers. Atlanta is a young team led by electric rookie running back Bijan Robinson and second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder.

This is a very important game for the Lions, because after Sunday, they have to go on the road against playoff contenders three of the following four weeks. Dan Campbell’s team has already proven it can win in tough road environments, but losing twice in a row at home would leave the Lions with very little room for error.

On Sunday, the Lions will be without several starters on both sides of the ball -- at least one starting offensive lineman, a starting running back, two pass rushers, and their top safety.

But nobody is going to feel sorry for them. In this league, most teams are dealing with injuries, even this early in the season.

If the Lions really want to competes for a division title, they have to put last week behind them and play a much cleaner game. The David Montgomery fumble and Jared Goff’s pick-six were backbreaking turnovers against the Seahawks, and the secondary had its worst game since last October.

Remember that 1-6 hole the Lions dug themselves last year? That can’t happen again. The year before, they started 0-10-1. Campbell needs to have this team ready to play before the end of October.

Just one week ago, the Lions were among the favorites in the entire NFC. That potential is still in there. They need to show it on Sunday.

Then, it’s a short turnaround, as the Lions head to Green Bay to play the Packers on Thursday Night Football. Lambeau Field has been very welcoming lately, but it’s still not an easy place to play.