Here’s how far Detroit Lions fans think team can go -- Super Bowl? How many wins?

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 30: Penei Sewell #58 of the Detroit Lions leads the huddle before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Ford Field on October 30, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. The Lions beat the Raiders 26-14. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

DETROIT – More than 1,000 Detroit Lions fans shared their thoughts on how far the team can go this season, whether or not it can win the Super Bowl, and how many wins they’re expecting.

The Lions have reached the bye week with a 6-2 record and sit comfortably atop the NFC North Division. Only the Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) have a better record in the entire NFL, and nobody has an easier remaining schedule than Detroit.

We reached out to fans after the Lions’ dominant win over the Radiers on Monday Night Football to check how everybody is feeling at the unofficial midway point.

First, we asked, “How confident are you in the Lions after the 6-2 start?” More than half of fans (622 total -- 50.4%) responded “very confident,” while 564 fans (45.7%) said they are “somewhat confident.” That left only 49 total fans who said they were either “not confident” or “it’s still Same Old Lions.”

For a fan base that’s gone through so much the past 60 years, it’s pretty impressive that 96.1% of people are at least partially buying into this team after eight games. Sure, the Lions finished last season strong, but they’ve never won the NFC North or hosted a playoff game at Ford Field.

This feels like the first time fans have been able to feel genuinely hopeful about their team.

We also asked, “How far do you think the Lions could go this season?” Here’s what fans said:

Out of 1,235 fans, only 15 think the Lions will miss the playoffs. Right now, Detroit owns a two-game lead over the Minnesota Vikings in the North and would be the No. 2 seed in the NFC, so it makes sense that fans are feeling confident about at least getting to the postseason.

But 68.9% of fans are aiming even higher, responding that the Lions will either make the conference championship game, make the Super Bowl, or win the Super Bowl. That means they either expect the Lions to win 2-4 playoff games, or get the No. 1 seed (and a bye) and win 1-3 playoff games.

Overall, about 92% of fans at least expect the Lions to win one playoff game.

When asked directly, “Do you think the Lions can win the Super Bowl this season?” 21.3% of fans said “yes,” 58.5% said “maybe,” and 20.2% said “no.”

Finally, fans were asked, “How many wins will the Lions end the regular season with?” Here’s what they said:

The vast majority of fans (91.4%) believe the Lions will win at least 11 games this season, which would mean going 5-4 or better down the stretch. The rest are expecting a rough second half.

Obviously, most fans are felling very optimistic, and it’s easy to understand why. The Lions are playing like one of the best teams in the NFL, and the bye week is a chance for them to finally get healthy.

