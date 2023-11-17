2 Lions ruled out for Bears game; 1 listed as questionable, 2 players removed

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) gets set on offense against the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Detroit.

The Detroit Lions released their initial injury report for Sunday’s game vs. the Chicago Bears.

Offensive lineman Jonah Jackson has been ruled out with wrist and ankle injuries. Jackson did not practice all week.

Defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs has also been ruled out with an undisclosed illness. He did not practice all week.

Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu is listed as questionable heading into the game at Ford Field. He’s dealing with a hand injury, and participated in full practice on Thursday and Friday, according to the team.

Not on the injury report this week -- wide receiver Donavan Peoples-Jones, who was traded to Detroit at the deadline two weeks ago. He’s set to make his Lions debut on Sunday.

Center Frank Ragnow was also taken off the injury report and will be ready to go vs. Chicago.

On the Bears side, quarterback Justin Fields practiced in full this week and doesn’t carry a designation. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, running back D’Onta Foreman and linebacker Jack Sanborn are all listed as questionable.