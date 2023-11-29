With a loss tonight vs. Lakers, the Pistons will make history

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 17: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons reacts during the first half of an NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on November 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons will enter the history books with a loss tonight vs. the Los Angeles Lakers. But it’s a book you’d probably throw in the trash.

The Pistons have lost 14 straight games -- tying the longest losing streak in franchise history. A loss tonight would make it 15 -- the longest ever in Pistons history.

It’s not the record any team wants, but especially a young, developing team with a new coach. Detroit won’t be favored tonight, but they’ll have a chance to avoid the wrong side of the history books with a win at home at Little Caesars Arena.

The Pistons started the season 2-1, but haven’t won a game since. They have the worst record in the league right now, just a season since having the worst record in the league. Things are fine.

Pistons and Lakers tip off at LCA Wednesday night at 7 p.m.