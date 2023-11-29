With a loss tonight vs. Lakers, the Pistons will make history

The Detroit Pistons will enter the history books with a loss tonight vs. the Los Angeles Lakers. But it’s a book you’d probably throw in the trash.
The Pistons have lost 14 straight games -- tying the longest losing streak in franchise history. A loss tonight would make it 15 -- the longest ever in Pistons history.
It’s not the record any team wants, but especially a young, developing team with a new coach. Detroit won’t be favored tonight, but they’ll have a chance to avoid the wrong side of the history books with a win at home at Little Caesars Arena.
The Pistons started the season 2-1, but haven’t won a game since. They have the worst record in the league right now, just a season since having the worst record in the league. Things are fine.
---> Read more: The Pistons are dreadful, again. Fans deserve better.
Pistons and Lakers tip off at LCA Wednesday night at 7 p.m.