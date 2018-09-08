3 things Detroit Lions fans should expect to see on Monday Night Football

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 12: Graham Glasgow #60 of the Detroit Lions celebrates a sack on Cody Kessler #6 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Ford Field on November 12, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The unofficial beginning of fall is nearly upon us -- Week 1 of the NFL season.

The Detroit Lions are coming into the new season with a new-look defense, a new head coach, new defensive coordinator and a new confidence, despite a 1-3 record in the preseason.

With that said, here are three things fans should hope to see during the Week 1 tilt with the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

Consistency along the offensive line

One of the biggest problems plaguing the Lions' offense since Barry Sanders' retirement is the running game. But it all starts with the offensive line, and that has been a huge issue with both run-blocking and pass-blocking.

With left tackle Taylor Decker fully healthy after a shoulder injury limited his action last year, first round draft pick Frank Ragnow firmly securing the left guard spot, Graham Glasgow moving to his natural position at center, and veterans T.J. Lang and Rick Wagner manning the right side, fans should expect a more consistent offensive line -- as long as they all remain healthy.

A balanced offensive attack

Fans should also expect a more balanced offense if the offensive line does, in fact, remain healthy.

With free agent addition running back LeGarrette Blount, pass-catching specialist Theo Riddick, fourth-year running back Ameer Abdullah and 2018 second round draft pick Kerryon Johnson, the Lions have a lot to work with in the run game.

Throw in one of the best wide receiver groups in the game with Marvin Jones and Golden Tate, along with second-year receiver Kenny Golladay, and you suddenly have a potent and balanced offense -- on paper at the very least.

More of the same struggles from the pass rush

The Lions did almost nothing to address their pass rush problems this offseason.

They brought in linebacker Devon Kennard and traded for linebacker Eli Harold. They also acquired defensive end Romeo Okwara this past week, while releasing defensive end Anthony Zettel in the process. The Lions drafted Da'Shawn Hand in the fourth round of this year's draft, but these additions do not seem enough to solve the pass rushing issues.

The Lions collected just two sacks this preseason, so until proven otherwise, you should expect more of the same from the Lions' pass rush this season.