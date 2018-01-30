4 interesting facts about new Pistons star Blake Griffin

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 17: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers watches as Blake Griffin #32 of the LA Clippers celebrates after hitting a three point shot during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena on November 17, 2017 in…

DETROIT - Blake Griffin is now a member of the Detroit Pistons - so let's learn some random facts about him.

The Detroit Pistons have added five-time all-star forward Blake Griffin in a surprise blockbuster deal Monday night with the Los Angeles Clippers.

In the deal, the Pistons sent two starters - Avery Bradley and Tobias Harris, backup center Boban Marjanovic and a future protected first-round draft choice and a future second-round draft choice to the Clippers in exchange for Griffin and two other players.

Here are four random, interesting bits about the newest Pistons star - Blake Griffin:

Griffin once jumped over a car for a dunk

In the 2011 NBA Dunk Contest, Blake Griffin raised the stakes - jumping over a Kia and winning the dunk contest.

He scored a perfect "50" on the dunk and he even did it while a choir sang "I Believe I Can Fly," by R. Kelly - which hasn't aged well.

Blake Griffin is dating a "famous" person (for now)

That's right - last year we lost Kate Upton when the Tigers traded Justin Verlander to Houston. With the Blake Griffin trade - we gain a new celebrity girlfriend - Kendall Jenner.

The 22-year-old Kardashian family member is reportedly thrilled about the move to Detroit - because it will make it easier to break up with Griffin.

Hollywood Life reports “Kendall Jenner is secretly relieved and happy Blake got traded," reporting that the move will make it easier to end the relationship.

So, I guess we didn't gain anything - just a basketball player.

Griffin was a three sport athlete

Blake Griffin grew up in Oklahoma where he played basketball, baseball and football. His father, Tommy Griffin, played basketball, too, and was a track standout at Northwestern Oklahoma State University.

Blake Griffin was a McDonald's All American for his basketball skills in 2007, before playing for Oklahoma.

Bonus: Griffin was also good friends with NFL quarterback Sam Bradford.

Blake Griffin can act (in commercials)

Over his NBA career, Griffin has appeared in commercials for Kia, Subway, Vizio, GameFly and more. He was also on the cover of NBA 2K13.

Here are some of his best commercials:

