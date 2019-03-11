4 possible free agent running back targets for Detroit Lions in 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: C.J. Anderson #35 of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball during the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The Rams…

Who could the Detroit Lions target in NFL free agency this offseason?

The Lions have plenty of holes to fill moving into the 2019 season. They have plenty of draft picks in the upcoming draft and will have enough cap space to make a splash.

Of course, the team will need to figure out its own free agents -- most importantly Ziggy Ansah -- who is likely to command a high dollar amount, if the Lions decide to retain him, which seems unlikely.

The Lions could also look at adding depth to the back field as the offense looks to continue improving the running game with Kerryon Johnson as the lead back. And don't forget about Theo Riddick.

NFL Free Agency starts Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Here's a look at possible Lions running back free agent targets:

C.J. Anderson: The former Rams and Broncos running back proved to be a valuable asset for L.A. last year. He's got size, power and decent speed -- something LeGarrette Blount was supposed to offer, but never really panned out.

Latavius Murray: The former Vikings and Raiders running back had plenty of playing time in Minnesota while Delvin Cook was injured. He proved to be effective on the goal line and could offer a power running option for the Lions in the back field. Also, his NFL North familiarity would be beneficial to the Lions coaching staff.

Bilal Powell: The Jets running back has had explosive and impressive games in his eight year New York career. Powell would be a great fit for short third-down situations.

Brandon Bolden: A longtime Patriots running back, Bolden, who spent last year in Miami, would be a fit as a power runner in the Detroit rushing game. Matt Patricia knows Bolden well, and the third down role would be a seamless transition. He has a 4.5 yards per carry career average.

