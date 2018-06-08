4 promising stats about the Detroit Tigers you might not know

Jose Iglesias started the season in a slump, but his turnaround has been impressive. (WDIV)

DETROIT - As the Detroit Tigers return home from a short road trip to Boston, they sit just four games behind the Cleveland Indians in the American League Central Division.

Since losing five games in a row to fall eight games under .500, the Tigers are are 10-6 despite playing more than half of those games against top-five teams in the AL.

How have the Tigers managed to stay above water during a season of low expectations? They've gotten surprising contributions up and down the roster, especially from young players.

Here are four stats that you might not have noticed over the first 64 games:

Detroit leads MLB in doubles

Nicholas Castellanos has elite batted ball data after a full season of hard contact. (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Tigers' overall offensive numbers are underwhelming, but they can really rack up extra-base hits, as long as they're not over the wall.

Despite ranking dead last in the AL and 29th overall in total home runs, the Tigers have strong extra-base power. No team in baseball has more doubles than the Tigers, who have crushed 144 two-baggers.

A streak of 53 straight games with a double ended Wednesday against the Red Sox, but the Tigers started a new streak Thursday with three doubles.

Detroit is also tied for the AL lead with 18 triples.

It helps that the Tigers have had more at-bats than any other team, despite a slew of early-season rain-outs, but they certainly know how to find the gaps.

Offense has highest line drive rate in AL

Nicholas Castellanos and Jeimer Candelario (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Tigers are average in terms of runs scored, slugging percentage and OPS, but they're an elite team in terms of making quality contact.

According to FanGraphs, the Tigers have the highest line drive rate in the AL at 22.5 percent, and the second-place Astros aren't particularly close at 21.9 percent.

Detroit's line drive rate is a major reason for the high extra-base totals, because the line drivers are coming at the expense of ground balls. The Tigers have the fifth-lowest ground ball rate in MLB, which typically results in lower batting average but increased power numbers.

The Tigers are among the 10 best teams in baseball with a 37.2 percent hard-contact rate and a 17.2 percent soft-contact rate.

Hitting the ball as hard as the Tigers do with consistency is a recipe for success.

Drastic turnaround for Jose Iglesias

Jose Iglesias has turned his season around after struggling at the plate to start 2018. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Most Tigers fans are probably aware that Jose Iglesias has been much better since the end of April, but they might not know just how drastically he's improved.

On April 20, Iglesias was batting .164 with a .506 OPS that made it tough for Ron Gardenhire to even put him in the lineup. He looked like one of the weakest hitters in the league, with 15 strikeouts, three walks and five extra-base hits through his first 21 games.

Nobody believed Iglesias was a sub-.200 hitter, but coming off back-to-back seasons with an OPS around .650, his slump was a legitimate concern.

But since May 3, Iglesias has been not only a serviceable hitter, he's been an excellent hitter. His .814 OPS comes with solid on-base numbers and legitimate extra-base power. In 33 games, he's smacked 10 doubles and two homers while walking as many times as he's struck out.

It's a sample size of more than 120 plate appearances, so Iglesias has more than stabilized his season-long numbers. He's batting .261 with a .687 OPS, and with only 25 strikeouts and nine stolen bases, 2018 isn't looking too bad.

Matt Boyd is AL's 8th most valuable pitcher

Detroit Tigers SP Matt Boyd. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

When the Tigers left spring training, one of the most important storylines was that Matt Boyd earned a spot in the starting rotation. He was coming off two seasons with little success at the MLB level and figured to be a back-of-the-rotation pitcher if he could hold onto his spot.

But Boyd has been the team's best pitcher by a wide margin, leading the team in innings, quality starts, ERA and WHIP.

His dreadful strikeout rate has damped the enthusiasm for Boyd, but he's defied the odds by inducing weak contact and keeping the ball in the park.

Through 12 starts, he's the eighth most valuable pitcher in the AL. Boyd ranks behind elite starters Corey Kluber, Luis Severino, Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole, Chris Sale and James Paxton, and rising star Blake Snell.

That's exclusive company for a 27-year-old enjoying his first taste of success and striking out fewer than seven batters per nine innings.

Boyd hasn't just been good. He's been incredible, and while some underlying numbers suggest he'll have a hard time keeping this up, he's earned credibility with 11 solid outings in 12 appearances.

