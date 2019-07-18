6-year-old Michigan baseball 'coach' becomes viral star with 'tantrum' after ejection

If you don't know who Coach Drake is, you need to find out. This 6-year-old baseball coach is the best thing we've seen in a while.

The "coach" is a fan favorite for the Kalamazoo Growlers, a team in the Northwoods League, a 22 team summer college baseball league in the Midwest.

Coach Drake has gone viral at least a couple of times recently. The first, when he made a mound visit to make a pitching change.

The CUTEST mound visit ever. 🤣

Meet Coach Drake.#SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/hJoCnGCMsu — Kalamazoo Growlers (@kzoogrowlers) July 9, 2019

And again, this week, after throwing the most adorable temper tantrum after being ejected.

6-year old Coach Drake LOSES it after ejection. pic.twitter.com/S9W0Xuj5fo — Kalamazoo Growlers (@kzoogrowlers) July 16, 2019

We're not quite sure what Coach Drake is doing between viral videos, but we're assuming he's running team meetings, teaching players how to hit and giving signs to steal bases from the dugout.

COACHING UPDATE: Coach Drake is back tonight after serving a 3-game suspension. pic.twitter.com/0jPrycEYXV — Kalamazoo Growlers (@kzoogrowlers) July 12, 2019

You know we had to do it. 🤣#AgeChallenge pic.twitter.com/F3mM1D527o — Kalamazoo Growlers (@kzoogrowlers) July 17, 2019

