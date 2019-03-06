Sports

A complete breakdown of Michigan and Michigan State's season leading up to Big Ten matchup

Both teams meet up for share of Big Ten regular season title

By LeveAnder Bradshaw

Cassius Winston tries to split the defense of Zavier Simpson and Jordan Poole at the Crisler Center on Feb. 24, 2019, in Ann Arbor. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Following Michigan State's win over Nebraska and Purdue's loss to Minnesota, Michigan and Michigan State both have the top record in the Big Ten.

The in-state rivals will play for a share of  the Big Ten regular season title and for the number one seed in the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago.

Both teams sport a 15-4 conference record but Michigan holds the better overall record with 26-4 with Michigan State right behind them with 24-6.

Here's a look at Wolverine's schedule coming into Saturday's matchup:

  • vs. Norfolk State W 63-44
  • vs. Holy Cross W 56-37
  • @ Villanova W 73-46
  • vs. George Washington W 84-61
  • vs. Providence W 66-47
  • vs. Chattanooga W 83-55
  • vs. North Carolina W 84-67
  • vs. Purdue W 76-57
  • @ Northwestern W 62-60
  • vs. South Carolina W 89-78
  • vs. Western Michigan W 70-62
  • vs. Air Force W 71-50
  • vs. Binghamton W 74-52
  • vs. Penn State W 68-55
  • vs. Indiana W 74-63
  • @ Illinois W 79-69
  • vs. Northwestern W 80-60
  • @ Wisconsin L 64-54
  • vs. Minnesota W 59-57
  • @ Indiana W 69-46
  • vs. Ohio State W 65-49
  • @ Iowa L 74-59
  • @ Rutgers W 77-65
  • vs. Wisconsin W 61-52
  • @ Penn state L 75-69
  • vs. Maryland W 65-52
  • @ Minnesota W 69-60
  • vs. Michigan State L 77-70
  • vs. Nebraska W 82-53
  • @ Maryland W 69-62

Here's a look at the Michigan State record coming into this matchup

  • vs. Kansas L 92-87
  • vs. Florida Gulf Coast W 106-82
  • vs. UL Monroe W 80-59
  • vs. Tennessee Tech W 101-33
  • vs. UCLA W 87-67
  • vs. Texas W 78-68
  • @ Louisville L 82-78
  • @ Rutgers W 78-67
  • vs. Iowa W 90-68
  • @ Florida W 63-95
  • vs. Green Bay W 104-83
  • vs. Oakland W 99-69
  • vs. Northern Illinois W 88-60
  • vs. Northwestern W 81-55
  • @ Ohio State W 86-77
  • vs. Purdue W 77-59
  • @ Penn State W 71-56
  • @ Nebraska W 70-64
  • vs. Maryland W 69-55
  • @ Iowa W 82-67
  • @ Purdue L 73-63
  • vs. Indiana L 79-75 OT
  • @ Illinois L 79-74
  • vs. Minnesota W 79-55
  • @ Wisconsin W 67-59
  • vs. Ohio State W 62-44
  • vs. Rutgers W 71-60
  • @ Michigan W 77-70
  • @ Indiana L 63-62
  • vs. Nebraska W 91-76

The game will take place Saturday, March 9 at 8:00 p.m.. at the Resin Center in East Lansing, MI.  The game is available to view on ESPN

 

