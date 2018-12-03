After Twitter plea, Lions LT Taylor Decker finds fan who caught touchdown ball

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 02: Tackle Taylor Decker #68 of the Detroit Lions scores his first career touchdown during action against the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter at Ford Field on December 2, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by…

DETROIT - Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker caught a touchdown pass on Sunday against the Rams -- his first ever touchdown.

After scoring, Decker threw the ball into the stands. After the game, Decker tweeted that he would love to have the ball back:

To whoever caught/has the ball I threw into the stands. I’ve played football since first grade, and that was my first ever touchdown. I’d love to have that ball, and would be more than happy to hook you up if you’d be willing. #defendtheden #bigmantouchdown — Taylor Decker (@__taylordecker) December 3, 2018

Social media got to work on finding the fan. And by Monday morning, Decker said he found him.

I HAVE FOUND HIM!!!!!!! AND HE IS BEING GREAT ABOUT IT #socialmediastrikesagain — Taylor Decker (@__taylordecker) December 3, 2018

Decker's touchdown wasn't enough to get a win for the Lions at Ford Field, but it sure was a moment. Check it out below:

