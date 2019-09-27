Analyst blasts Detroit Lions' home atmosphere: 'It's very, very quiet,' 'there's no energy in there'

James Jones #89 of the Green Bay Packers scores a third-quarter touchdown on a 65-yard pass from teammate Aaron Rodgers #12 during the third quarter of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 24, 2011 in Detroit,…

DETROIT - A former member of the Green Bay Packers and current NFL analyst blasted the Detroit Lions' home field atmosphere, saying Ford Field is "very, very quiet" and, "There's no energy in there."

James Jones, who played eight of his nine NFL seasons in Green Bay, is now working as an analyst for NFL Network.

On Wednesday, Jones said the Lions have a chance to upset the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs this weekend, but his reasoning made it clear this was a backhanded compliment.

"It's the Kansas City Chiefs (on upset alert)," Jones said. "The reason why I say that is because the Detroit Lions have the best home-field advantage in the National Football League. The reason why is, it's a practice field atmosphere out there. It's very, very quiet, OK?"

Jones played against the Lions 16 times in his career, including eight times at Ford Field. He caught 44 passes for 735 yards and five touchdowns in those 16 games.

The only team Jones had more success against was the Minnesota Vikings. He caught 47 passes for 815 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games against Minnesota.

Jones wasn't done roasting Lions fans.

"When we used to be out at practice with coach Mike (McCarthy) -- no music, no nothing," Jones said. "You've got to create your own energy because when you get in that Detroit Lions stadium, there's no energy in there. You walk out there, and you're ready to go to sleep."

Jones went 13-3 against the Lions in his career. He retired after the 2015 season, finishing with 433 catches for 5,861 yards and 51 touchdowns in 136 games -- 120 with the Packers and 16 with the Oakland Raiders.

"You look up in the fourth quarter and it's 21-7, Detroit winning," Jones said. "You're looking, like, 'Oh, it's time to make a play.' But it's too late. Your teammates are trying to, 'Come on, James.' You're like, 'Man, are we playing a game right now?' The best home-field advantage in the National Football League. It's way too quiet."

Jones said that's why he's putting the Chiefs on upset alert this weekend.

"The Kansas City Chiefs are going to come into the building, they're going to feel the energy -- there is no energy," Jones said. "They're going to try to create their own."

The Lions are heading into the weekend in first place in the NFC North Division after the Packers lost at home to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.

Detroit is 2-0-1 after beating the Eagles on the road and the Los Angeles Chargers at home. The Lions tied the Arizona Cardinals in the first game of the season after blowing an 18-point lead.

You can hear Jones' comments below.

Wow. Just listen to all of this. I agreed with him for the first few seconds, then it changed. The complete and utter disrespect to our fans and the atmosphere at Ford Field. This clown clearly doesn't know how great and loud us Lions fans are. This will come back to bite him. pic.twitter.com/49RbfiCukU — Detroit Lions Nation 🅙 (@onepridenation) September 27, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.