AP source: Michigan State set to hire Bill Beekman as Athletic Director

A person with knowledge of the decision says Michigan State is set to hire Bill Beekman as athletic director. He has been the interim head of the troubled athletic department since early February.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday because no announcement has been made.

Beekman took over on an interim basis shortly after athletic director Mark Hollis retired following the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal and just before ESPN reported allegations involving Michigan State football and basketball players. The report questioned how the athletic department handled those cases.

Beekman has also been a vice president of the school and secretary of its board.

