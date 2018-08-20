AP Top 25 Poll: Michigan State ranked No. 11; Michigan ranked No. 14

Head coach Mark Dantonio of the Michigan State Spartans and Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines shake hands prior to the start of the game at Michigan Stadium.

The first AP Top 25 poll of the new college football season has been released.

The AP Top 25 is determined by a simple points system based on how each voter ranks college football's best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first place vote, 24 for second place and so on through to the 25th team, which receives one point.

The rankings are set by listing the teams' point totals from highest to lowest. The mathematical formula is the same as the one used for the AP Pro 32 rankings and the AP Top 25 rankings for men's and women's basketball.

Michigan State is ranked at No. 11, while Michigan is ranked at No. 14 in the first poll.

Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Wisconsin and Ohio State round out the top five.

