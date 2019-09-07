Army sergeant surprises girlfriend with marriage proposal at football game in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - In the second quarter of the Army Black Knights vs Michigan Wolverines football game Saturday, Army Sgt. Nathan Tuttle of Flint dropped in unannounced on his girlfriend Emily Irene Palm.

She thought he was still in Romania. He didn't just show up, though. He went down on one knee in the end zone in front of his girlfriend and 110,000 fans to propose. You know what happened next.

The 29-year-old Tuttle, who works on missile systems, and 25-year-old Palm have known each other for three years. Tuttle is normally stationed in Fort Hood, Texas.



