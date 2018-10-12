Auston Matthews has same amount of goals as entire Red Wings roster

DETROIT - Auston Matthews scored two goals as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings, 5-3, on Thursday night.
He now has 9 goals through 5 games this season. That's how many the entire Red Wings roster has through four games this season.
That's it. There is nothing else to say about this. Jeff Veillette tweeted this nugget after Matthews scored his first goal in last night's game:
Auston Matthews' 8 goals on 16 shots is obviously unsustainable. However, if he keeps taking 5+ shots a game, he'd need about a 12.0% shooting percentage to hit 50 goals. His career average heading into this year was 15.9%. If he keeps the volume going in dangerous areas... 😲😲 — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) October 12, 2018
The Red Wings (0-2-2) will play the Boston Bruins on Saturday. That game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.
