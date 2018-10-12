Auston Matthews has same amount of goals as entire Red Wings roster

Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs looks on during the first period of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Boston Bruins during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 14, 2018 in Boston,…

DETROIT - Auston Matthews scored two goals as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings, 5-3, on Thursday night.

He now has 9 goals through 5 games this season. That's how many the entire Red Wings roster has through four games this season.

That's it. There is nothing else to say about this. Jeff Veillette tweeted this nugget after Matthews scored his first goal in last night's game:

Auston Matthews' 8 goals on 16 shots is obviously unsustainable. However, if he keeps taking 5+ shots a game, he'd need about a 12.0% shooting percentage to hit 50 goals. His career average heading into this year was 15.9%. If he keeps the volume going in dangerous areas... 😲😲 — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) October 12, 2018

The Red Wings (0-2-2) will play the Boston Bruins on Saturday. That game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

