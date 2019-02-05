Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs agree to 5-year contract extension

Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs looks on in a game against the Ottawa Senators where he set a net record by scoring four goals in his first career NHL game. (Photo by Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)

The Toronto Maples Leafs have locked up one of their young stars for at least the next 5 years.

The team announced Tuesday Matthews agreed to sign a five-year contract extension with an average annual value of $11.634 million.

Earlier Tuesday, TSN's Bob McKenzie reported Auston Matthews' contract extension with Toronto appeared "imminent."

"Situation today is no different than what we reported on @LeafsLunch1050 yesterday — Auston Matthews’ contract extension with TOR appears imminent. Today, tomorrow, whatever, it’s getting done. Projection is 5 years with an AAV of $11.5M, give or take 100K or 200K," McKenzie tweeted Tuesday morning.

Matthews, 21, was the first overall pick of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. He scored 40 goals and 29 assists in his rookie campaign, winning the Calder Trophy for NHL rookie of the year. He followed that up with 34 goals and 29 assists for 63 points in 62 games in his sophomore season.

This season, Matthews has 23 goals and 23 assists for 46 points in only 38 games played. He was on pace for 100 points if he hadn't gotten hurt earlier this season. Right now, Matthews is centering the Leafs' second line with wingers Patrick Marleau and Kasperi Kapanen.

Matthews was born in California and raised in Arizona. He moved to Michigan as a teen to play for the U.S. National Development Program.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.