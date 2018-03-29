LIVE: Detroit Tigers Opening Day vs. Pittsburgh Pirates rain updates

DETROIT - Will Opening Day in Detroit be postponed? With rain moving through all afternoon, the chances are increasing. Follow the latest here.

Rain looks to be putting a damper on the Detroit Tigers' 2018 Opening Day. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. Thursday.

Here's what Meteorologist Brandon Roux is forecasting:

Rain is moving in from the south with light showers and drizzle through most of the morning drive. With temps in the upper 30s to low 40s early on this Thursday, expect the real onset of the heavier and steady rain to begin between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Then, rain through most of the midday and afternoon as highs likely will be forced to stay in the mid to maybe upper 40s -- that’s it. So grab your rain gear and an extra layer as you head to the game with cooler, light winds NNE 5-12 mph.

